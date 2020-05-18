Dear Editor and Community Members,
The Enterprise School Board invites you to fill out a short survey to help shape our decision about a possible bond measure. Please click on this link to participate: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9H3CQ3
The School Board is considering a bond measure in November 2020 to pay for a new roof and address other safety and security concerns. These and other issues were identified by a 16-member Long Range Facilities Committee which spent six months reviewing the district’s facilities and needs.
The School Board will discuss the survey results and the committee’s bond recommendation at our June 1 board meeting.
Thank you for taking the time to fill out this survey and provide important feedback to the School Board!
Erika Pinkerton
Superintendent
