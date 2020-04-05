To the Editor
Some time ago vandals poured gasoline on our lawn in the shape of a swastika. We were distraught that someone in our community had put that symbol of hatred on our lawn. But this is not about me or my lawn. For me, the immediate attention from the local law enforcement was impressive. Within three minutes of my call, Deputy Sheriff Steve Rogers was on the scene. He calmly and professionally handled the situation.
Steve is a unique individual who knows Wallowa County and the people in it. He uses his knowledge about both to preserve Wallowa County’s reputation as a friendly and peaceful place. He has served the county for three terms and pretty well knows what is happening at any time. We need his wisdom and concern for justice for the next four years, as well.
In their interaction with tourists and local residents, the sheriff’s department employees’ are well trained, courteous and dedicated professionals. This is proof of Sheriff Roger’s leadership in the county. Obviously, his election to President of the Western States Sheriff’s Association indicates that he is well-regarded by his peers. As a professional law enforcement officer, Steve Rogers is right for Wallowa County. We will vote for him again and we hope you will, too.
Don Swart, Sr.
