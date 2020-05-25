First, I would like to say “Thanks!” to County Commissioner Susan Roberts. After they cancelled the fly over on Friday, she called Portland and expressed how disappointed we were.
Loudly, as I have been told… I’m glad that she spoke up for the residents of the county. Reaffirms why I voted for her. The F-15’s flew over Monday at 12:05pm. We waited to begin our Memorial Day service at the Enterprise Cemetery till the fly over was done. All I can say is that it was a VERY nice salute to our lost veterans and First Responders.
Our Senior Vice Commander Jim Henson and I sat out front of Safeway Saturday and Sunday with Buddy Poppies. Over the course of 2 days we collected over $1500 in donations to help our local veterans and their families. It continues to amaze me the generosity that the residents and visitors to this county show. These funds will be kept here in the county.
I would like to express our appreciation to all that donated to our Veterans.
Kim Hutchison
Commander VFW Post 4307
