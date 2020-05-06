My father died a short time ago at Wallowa Valley Senior Living in the assisted living area. We had just recently celebrated his 97th birthday.
We moved my dad into this facility a little over a year before his death, when it became apparent that we could no longer provide the care he needed. I want people to know what fantastic care the staff of this facility were able to provide. The caregivers were so sweet and did a wonderful job of making my dad’s last year comfortable. The whole community there is friendly and welcoming; I have made some new friends of residents and staff, and I plan to visit when it becomes possible.
My sister and started shared custody of our parents 17 years ago, and then just my dad when my mom died of Alzheimer’s 14 years ago. We realized last year that we were getting too old to take care of him. He was not happy with the change (who would at 96!), but his adjustment was made much easier by the great folks at Wallowa Valley Senior Living.
I want to make this public, “Thank you,” in recognition of the wonderful job that all of the people at Wallowa Valley Senior Living do daily. Thank you, thank you, thank you! You made it so much easier on me and my siblings at a very trying time for us.
With gratitude,
Sally Brandt
Joseph
