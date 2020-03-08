To the Editor,
We would like to share our support for Chief Joel Fish for Sheriff of Wallowa County. We first met Joel when he and his family showed up for Dragon Boat practice on a sunny June day in 2016. We were immediately impressed with his warm and friendly nature. All of our interactions with Joel since that time have been welcoming, fair and balanced. We are appreciative of how involved he and his family are in our community, and have often see them at the hospital saying hello and enjoying lunch with families and staff.
Joel has a long and respected career in law enforcement which goes back to 1987 in North Carolina. He retired from his position as Captain with the Catawba County Sheriff's office in 2016 in order to move here to serve and protect us. We are grateful that he decided to settle here and set down new roots with his family, and encourage you to consider Joel Fish for Wallowa County Sheriff.
Sincerely,
Meg Bowen
Kathy Norman
Joseph
