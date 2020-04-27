To the editor:
I am writing in support of Tom Balmer candidate for position number one on the Oregon Supreme Court. I have known Tom since 1993 when he was appointed Oregon’s deputy attorney general and I was district attorney for Union County. In 2012 he was elected by his colleagues on the Supreme Court to be chief justice. I was presiding judge for Union and Wallowa counties at that time and worked closely with Tom for five years. I found Tom to be a leader who possessed energy, vision and a strong work ethic. During Tom‘s tenure as chief justice, he led the Oregon courts through a difficult budget climate by carefully managing limited resources adopting technology innovations and improving court efficiency. Justice Balmer has travel the state to visit local trial courts while carrying a full workload of opinions and rulings on the supreme court. His opinions are thoughtful and well written and he files erudite dissents when he disagrees with his colleagues. Tom traveled with the Supreme Court on several occasions to Eastern Oregon to hold court and provide an educational experience for eastern Oregon high school students. Since 2001 Tom Balmer has served the Oregon Supreme Court with distinction, exhibiting fairness, intelligence and integrity. Join me in voting for Thomas Balmer for the Oregon Supreme court.
Russ West, Senior judge
