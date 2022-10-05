I believe it's past time for a Super-sized vehicle tax.
According to the LA Times, in 2013 purchases of pickup trucks and SUVs reached 50% of auto sales in the United States. By 2016, sales of these vehicles rose to 63% and, currently, the upward trend continues. The article didn't differentiate between the sizes of the vehicles, but when I look upon our roads, I see the majority are what I think of as Super-sized: McMansions on wheels.
This is a starkly disappointing indication that the United States is moving in the opposite direction of vital action required to battle climate change. Whether one believes in climate change or not, its factual documentations are now daily occurrences.
I feel strongly that the majority of the individuals who drive Super-sized vehicles will resist ever buying electric vehicles, therefore, I believe they should be required to pay a financial price if they wish to remain driving these obscene monster trucks or SUVs.
These vehicles are obscene for a number of reasons, including, but not limited to: waste of a finite resource, due to their very low MPG; air pollution, injected directly into an atmosphere already overwhelmed by all the other forms of human-caused pollution; and noise pollution, as if our world isn't loud enough already. Lastly, the higher weight of these vehicles can only increase the wear on our aged, already crumbling infrastructure.
Hence, if Super-sized vehicle owners are unwilling to adapt to the requirements of a new era, then, it is my belief they should be heavily taxed when they purchase their next Super-sized vehicle. These individuals should also be heavily taxed when they buy additional parts and products that "enhance" their current Super-sized vehicles. Finally, the auto makers who produce these Super-sized vehicles should also be heavily taxed.
If this segment of the population is comprosed of truly patriotic Americans (do they wish for America to be the Greatest Country on Earth in the future, or just for today?), they will care more about the future of family (do they wish for their children and grandchildren to live on a habitable planet?) and country than driving vehicles to Super-size their egos.
