In response to Mr. Clement Falbo’s letter (Veterans are not "losers" or "suckers," Sept. 16, 2020), first, thank you for your service.
Your claim that our commander in chief, President Donald Trump, said that veterans are “losers” or “suckers.” If I believed all or any unverified accusations from an anonymous source, I would consider myself a “sucker” or “loser.”
When it comes to my vote, I choose a man with a record of working for and helping veterans. To me the choice is clear. Vote for America, the Constitution, and law and order or vote for a country of socialism and anarchy.
Michael McLain
Vietnam veteran, U.S. Navy
Lostine
