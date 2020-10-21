Some news trickled in this week that was surely overshadowed by the passing of Justice Ginsburg and the blatant hypocrisy of filling her seat.
A defamation lawsuit from a registered Republican, former Playboy centerfold and mistress of President Trump was dropped by a Trump-appointed judge against Tucker Carlson because apparently what Mr. Carlson says, is not taken seriously by his over 4 million viewers and is therefore not to be considered "news" or factual.
I would argue that at least 2 million of them do. Now he must feel empowered to say whatever he wants, i.e., "Democrats must hate America" and not worry if it is false, misleading or could further fuel the divisiveness that plagues this country that we must all pray for more than ever.
Jeff Irish
Enterprise
