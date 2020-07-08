With the election fast approaching, it seems appropriate to review the last 3½. This letter deals with immigration and the George W. Bush Institute of Spring 2016 by Pia Orrenius (excerpts) provides some immigrant background.
“Contributions immigrants make are an economic boost we cannot overlook. When immigrants enter the labor force, they increase the productive capacity of the economy and raise GDP. Their incomes rise, but so do those of natives. It’s a phenomenon dubbed the ‘immigration surplus.’ Immigrants grease the wheels of the labor market by flowing into industries and areas where there is a relative need for workers — where bottlenecks or shortages might otherwise damp growth. Immigration has net benefits. The fact that it has some costs is not a reason to bar it, but rather to manage it.”
Decades of U.S. immigration policy have centered on family reunification, asylum and safe harbor of refugees. Mr. Trump’s anti-immigrant action is focused on eight critical areas and is accomplished via executive actions and existing laws, not through Congressionally-approved policies:
• Reduce the number of refugees.
• Restrict legal immigration.
• Use of child separation.
• Reduce the number of asylum seekers.
• Stop undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits.
• Deport immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.
• Restrict travel and visas from certain countries.
• Limit the H-1B visa program.
This president is the president of destruction of American values.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.