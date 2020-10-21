Vietnam Navy veteran Michael McLain believes the current president has a “record of working for and helping veterans" (Trump, a man with a record of working for and helping veterans, Oct. 7, 2020.) My wife and I believe the credit given Donald Trump is far more likely due to many others before him, not the least Oregon's senior Sen. Ron Wyden, who worked hard to get a VA facility in Eastern Oregon.
I, too, served during the Vietnam era, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1967 and retiring in 1987, so we appreciate your service, Mr. McLain. For someone concerned about law and order, it's worrisome that you condone the corruption and lawlessness of this president and his entire administration. And for someone concerned about socialism, it's amazing that you are willing to accept VA assistance — socialized medicine, like our Medicare and TriCare for Life.
Social Security is also a socialized program to assist seniors to live decent lives in their declining years. As for questioning what the president may or may not have said regarding veterans, think only about what he said about John McCain, whom he called "a loser." When pressed, he said, “I like people who don't get caught, OK?”
Well, Donald Trump certainly never risked getting caught. He used bone spurs to avoid military service during the Vietnam era, although they seem not to bother him on the golf course. He was so sensitive about John McCain, in fact, that aides had to cover the name on the stern of the destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) before he would be seen speaking on it.
A letter addressed to "fellow citizens," whose 489 signatories identify as "generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders,” reads: “We are Republicans, Democrats and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it. The current president has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small. Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us."
We urge you to do a little more research before you cast your ballot, Mr. McLain, and again, thanks for serving our country.
Dan Blair, Lt. j.g. (USN Ret.), and Jan Blair
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.