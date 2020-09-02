In answer to Ken Hohmann's first question in his tirade against President Trump ("Many questions should linger for Trump supporters," Wednesday, Aug. 26), "What has (President Trump) done to make your lives better?"
President Trump is rolling back costly regulations that have burdened hardworking Americans and stifled innovation. Sixty-four Environmental Protection Agency deregulation actions alone have saved around $94 billion, while combined emissions of criteria pollutants and their precursors dropped 7%. This administration has eliminated 22 regulations for every new one.
President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, ushering in the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history. These tax cuts are delivering real results for American families and workers; more than 6 million workers received tax cut bonuses and benefits and more than 100 utility companies have announced lower rates. It permanently slashed the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%.
He signed an executive order to streamline the permitting process for infrastructure projects with a goal of cutting approval time from up to 10 years to an average of two years. President Trump is negotiating fair and balanced trade deals with China, Japan, Korea, the UK, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, protecting American industries and workers.
President Trump has expanded market access for American agricultural producers; pork and beef to Argentina, beef to Brazil, lamb to Japan, poultry to South Korea, among others. President Trump is holding China accountable for its unfair trade practices, such as the theft of intellectual property, by imposing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods. American steel and aluminum jobs are coming back thanks to these tariffs.
President Trump released an immigration framework that would fix our broken immigration system through merit-based reform and provide the resources needed to secure our border. This includes closing the legal loopholes that enable illegal immigration, ending chain migration and eliminating the visa lottery. He has secured funding to begin building the wall and deployed the military to assist in securing the southern border.
President Trump empowered our military commanders with broad authority in order to take the fight to ISIS and the results are clear. The ISIS caliphate has lost nearly all of its territory, more than half of which has been liberated since President Trump took office, plus all of ISIS’ territory in Iraq was successfully liberated. He has eliminated the world's No. 1 terrorist, the ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. He has imposed tough sanctions on the corrupt regimes in Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
Each quarter since taking office, President Trump has donated his salary, fulfilling a promise he made to the American people. His net worth has declined 31% since taking office. These accomplishments could go on and on.
Maury Bunn
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.