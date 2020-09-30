In response to Trump’s list of accomplishments in the Wednesday, Sept. 2, Letters to the Editor section, it is pretty easy to pick someone else’s letter apart. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but it is only fair to consider the impact of these accomplishments.
• Environmental regulations reversed, saving $94B. These were mostly water and air protection and worker safety regulation. Personally, I prefer people not feel free to dump their toxic sludge into my water and the same goes for clean air.
• Largest tax cut in American History, reducing corporate tax rate to 21%. Tax cuts are appropriate when expenses go down, not so here. By the end of 2020 the U.S. is projected to be $3.3 trillion in debt (called deficit spending). Clinton had a balanced budget in 2001; our grandkids won’t live long enough to pay this bill.
• Accelerated permitting process for infrastructure development. This green-lighted oil pipeline construction has been reversed by the courts and the impact of potential spills is under review.
• Reviewing trade deals with foreign countries after canceling trade deals with our largest trading partner. This loss has forced many farmers and ranchers into bankruptcy.
• Placed $250B importing tariffs on trade goods from China, which the American people pay for as higher costs.
• Revised the immigration policy, returning asylum seekers to the dangers and untenable conditions of the country they had fled while their request is reviewed. His policy separated legal and illegal families seeking entry to the U.S. while locking thousands of children in cages for months with no plan to reunite them.
• Trump has empowered the military. This is really questionable. Contrary to military policy, he personally directed transgender persons to be discharged from military service, pardoned a military officer after the officer was court-marshaled for murder, deserted our Kurdish allies to be overrun by Turkish forces and has recently questioned the patriotism of our wounded and killed servicemen and women by referring to them as “losers” and “suckers.”
• His net worth has declined by 31% since taking office. This seems like a “Trump fact” since he has not released any of his tax returns.
There is a pattern here — large corporations and the filthy rich have received the greatest benefit while working families are left behind! Does anyone still believe in "trickle down economics?"
David Ebbert
Enterprise
