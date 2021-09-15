I was out bicycling yesterday, and Labor Day traffic was so unremitting that I could not cross Main Street in Joseph. I resorted to walking my bike in the crosswalk, and fortunately a few drivers slowed down enough to let me cross alive.
I don't know about you, but I am thankful that Oregon's laws require drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. I'm thankful that legions of anti-crosswalk citizens aren't flaunting this law and running over old ladies, moms with strollers and people like me. Probably their slogans would say something about "refusing to kowtow to the authoritarian regime" for limiting their constitutionally protected driving rights. They would possibly claim that, if their basic freedom to drive is violated, "we will see this overreach of power extend much further," "tormenting us for our own good" and, God forbid, even limiting our "inalienable rights" to cross yellow lines, drive on sidewalks and disobey stop signs.
Mandates for vaccination and masking are no different than traffic-safety laws, which, let's face it, limit some personal freedoms for the safety of the "collective." The right to infect is not enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.
Rob Kemp
Joseph
