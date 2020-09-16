In 1950, when the North Korean Army invaded South Korea with Russian-built T-34-85 tanks crushing American soldiers and South Korean citizens, President and Commander-in-Chief Harry Truman ordered more U.S. troops to help stop communism from taking over Korea.
I was a 19-year-old boy who immediately volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy. I did not think I was going to be called a “loser” or a “sucker” for coming to the aid of my country by another commander-in-chief 70 years later.
I don’t know any veterans who volunteered for military service because they somehow thought it was going to make them rich. If President Trump does not understand why young men and women are serving in the military, then I don’t think he should be in charge of the military. I urge all of my fellow Wallowa County veterans, both Republicans and Democrats, to not vote for Trump. I know there are many ex-Marines in this county and I am with you. I was a hospital corpsman.
Clement Falbo
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.