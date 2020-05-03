VOTE NOW
As a registered voter in Wallowa county you have received your ballot for the upcoming Election Day.
Now is the time to cast your vote to elect Joel Fish as the sheriff of Wallowa County.
In these unpredictable times it is imperative that the security and safety of Wallowa County citizens be placed in the hands of Joel.
Joel brings an impeccable history of service in the field of law enforcement.
His service in the Sheriffs office of Catawba County, North Carolina .gave him the hands on experience in dealing with all facets of law enforcement.
Catawba county has in excess of 150,000 citizens. His four years as Chief of Police for Enterprise, Oregon has given him the necessary knowledge of law enforcement and security issues peculiar to Wallowa County.
Vote now for Joel Fish for Sheriff of Wallowa County.
Dale Potter
Enterprise
