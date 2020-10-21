My name is Bryce Yanke, and I am a sixth-grade student in Mr. Dakota Hull’s classroom. I am going to inform you about the bond our school is hoping to pass. This bond will install many important modern day things in our 100-year-old school. Some examples are replacing the leaky roof and damaged sidewalks, installing energy efficient windows, and remodeling restrooms to make them more accessible for everyone. The future of this town is in our hands, so please help our school out and make it a better place to learn in. Vote yes in November to help us kids learn, succeed, and eventually graduate. We need YOU to invest in our futures.
Enterprise
