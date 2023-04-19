Why is Idaho ranked eighth for the lowest overall tax burden in America (this includes its sales tax), while Oregon ranks 33rd? Oregon is 30% higher on a national scale?

As I read through the opinion pages of this paper on the upcoming Greater Idaho ballot measure, 31-007, I was reminded of how quickly hyperbole and rhetoric dominate and rise to the surface of opinions. Via unsubstantiated claims. Fortunately, facts and truth always rise above that.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.