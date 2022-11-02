My husband and I retired from Sonoma State University and asked, "What's next?" We applied, and were accepted, to teach in Zimbabwe, Africa, by the Peace Corps in 1999.
It is a land-locked country in Western Africa which gained its independence from Colonial United Kingdom in the 1980s.
The Peace Corps does not send people to places that are doing well. We signed up knowing that. In our first few months things seemed OK, as we had expected, until Robert Mugabe was challenged for the presidency by an increasingly dissatisfied population.
Early on, he had solidified his power by killing thousands of people from the second-largest tribe. Many more thousands were jailed and tortured. He had an iron grip on the country.
We watched and noted that the independent newspaper was dynamited, judges left over from the colonial courts returned to their homes to find them burned to the ground. Government officials who fell into displeasure always seemed to be reported as dying in a car accident — though the driver always survived.
My husband and I have always voted. We took a long ride on a chicken bus, standing-room only, to Harare, the capital, to get absentee ballots. The final step in the process was to go the courier service, DHL, a German business, to mail our ballots. Jobs were scarce and people who had jobs followed the rules to the letter. A young clerk asked to open our ballots. It was the law for foreign mail. We told her that it would invalidate them if they were unsealed. The manager stepped up. He was a lanky man, 40-ish, neatly dressed with impeccable English.
He took our ballots in his palms and bowed his head and examined them. There was a pause, a very long pause and then he said quietly, "I wish we could do the same." He nodded and put our ballots in a canvas mail bag marked USA. He took the risk of losing his job.
Soon, we Oregonians will have the right to freely vote. It is a privilege.
