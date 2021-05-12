I must respond to Mr. Kemp’s letter to the editor from Wednesday, May 5.
First of all, a person does not have a right to eat in a restaurant "free of contagion."
Secondly, the federal government fully and clearly admits getting a COVID-19 vaccine does not always work.
FDA.gov states: "The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may not protect everyone."
It states the same for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines have not received FDA approval.
FDA.gov states: "There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19."
Getting vaccinated does not make a person any less of a threat to the general public than someone who is not vaccinated. This potentially makes the vaccinated person even more of a danger of spreading COVID-19 since he or she is walking around with a false sense of security.
Many people just want more information before committing to a vaccine that may or may not be effective. I wouldn’t call that "arm-swinging." In fact, I think it is wise.
Mr. Kemp may be discouraging the swinging of arms that aren’t swinging at all but are, rather, merely waiting for more facts. After all, we’re not bullies; we’re people who understand the responsibility, the beauty, and the danger of living free.
Trina Rice
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.