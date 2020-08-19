Back in the day, Wallowa County was a vibrant little enclave. Population was exploding, most of us were third-generation pioneer families. Everyone knew, well, everyone.
Jobs were plentiful with ranching, farming and the timber industry. The Forest Service had summer jobs for those of us attending college, husbands and wives at the lookouts, fire crews and guard stations throughout the county.
Being from Enterprise, the only goal demanded by our parents was beating Wallowa and Joseph during the football season — which, of course, back in the day, we did.
Every Saturday night there was a dance in Joseph with live music, only interrupted at times with some friendly fisticuffs. Just a sport between the county schools. I won some, lost some, but always gained a friend.
The worst and scariest thing was your date saying that they were telling their dad. Still sends shivers up my spine.
Then Vietnam came and everything changed. We were pretty in uniform and everyone fawned over us. Then we came home to nothing, so we left.
Now, you have nothing but antique shops and grovel for visitors.
Young Chief Joseph was a fighter. He beat the Army. He would resent your pity for his tribe. Every single civilization in history has lost. His tribe is now a collection of beggars? Shame on all of you.
You do live in my home. I will say whatever I want.
Larry Twidwell
Klamath River, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.