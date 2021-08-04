The present proposal to build new road segments (joining the Lake Shore Road) for possible fire evacuation of state park visitors has neither common-sense planning or local support. A fraction of the proposed project money should rather be spent on a reliable first-alert system and evacuation plan using both lanes east side of the lake.
It would much better serve our agricultural community and residents to plan and raise finances to improve the Wallowa Lake Dam, a proposal that has been pushed aside for almost 20 years. Failure of the lake dam would be catastrophic to the towns of Joseph and Enterprise.
Boyd McAvoy
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.