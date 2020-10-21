I subscribe to the Chieftain even though I moved to Arizona 17 months ago. Joseph and Wallowa County will always have a special place in my heart.
I eagerly await Wednesday morning so I can read the paper with my first cup of coffee. I read with great interest your article on the upcoming election for mayor of Joseph, as I was the mayor from 2009 until November 2018.
I was particularly interested in the responses to the question about the sewer and water upgrades. Mayor Sajonia stated that if the city had followed the recommendations of the city engineer, Anderson and Perry, in the previous decade the cost would be much smaller. I beg to differ.
I cannot think of a single A&P recommendation that the city did not follow. The sewer plant has averaged about 55% capacity since 1998. What prompted the costly sewer upgrade was DEQ implementing new standards, which were completed in 2018. We knew they were doing a review but needed to wait for the final report before the city could implement the required upgrades.
The water line project was implemented after a water line broke on Mill Street, and after digging it up to repair found that it was a steel line past its useful life. The city immediately engaged A&P to determine which water lines were in the same condition, and that water line project is close.
I remember budget hearings where it was recommended to raise water and sewer rates on a yearly basis per A&P recommendations, and certain councilors voted against it. Would be interesting to read old minutes of council meetings to identify those councilors.
As someone who served the city for 12 years and wants the city to prosper, I recommend Belinda Buswell for mayor.
Dennis Sands
Sierra Vista, Arizona
