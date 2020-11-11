My thanks to the Chieftain for printing the very thoughtful articles by Devin Patton. I have felt a need for some time that we all need more basic information or reminders of the history and the development of the U.S. Constitution.
We should be discussing the ideas of our country’s Founders, because those very intelligent people framed the content of the U.S. Constitution. After all, their divergent ideas are the basis for much of the controversy that we experience today.
Of course, there were no Republican or Democratic parties then, but there were two main groups of thinkers: The Federalists and the Jeffersonians. They were the giants who worked (should I say tirelessly?) to develop our U.S. Constitution. It had to be a difficult task, because of the difference in their values and the difficulty of finding common meaning in semantics.
Is it possible to compare the two words, democracy and federalism? Are they simply a difference in semantics, or do they represent values? Let’s try using semantics to separate federalism and democracy. The word "federalism" apparently refers to separately governed communities that join together to enable certain protections such as a military to protect them from outside aggressors. The word "democracy" (not Democrat, the party) implies that everyone in the community or group of communities has a voice. If these simplifications are correct, the two are not comparable. They are like “apples and oranges.”
If we use the term "values" in discussing democracy and federalism, we could run into a similar problem. Some would apply "democracy" to human values, “promoting the general welfare,” and “establish justice.” Federalism seems to fit well with the words of the Constitution to “provide for the common defense.”
The Federalists and the Jeffersonians came up with their consensus that the purpose of our Constitution is to “... form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. ...” (Preamble to the U.S. Constitution).
Kudos for the thinkers of Wallowa County.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
