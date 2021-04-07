I’m grateful for Mr. Polk’s and Mr. McFall’s response to my letter addressing concerns with the ethics surrounding the COVID vaccines. It wasn’t my intent to misconstrue the facts, however; my position on the ethical issues is just that: my opinion. We are free to disagree on the ethics of testing non-FDA approved (different than EUA) pharmaceutical products on children. We are also free to disagree on the utility of such a vaccine for that age group at. Here are the facts not up for debate:
1. FDA approval (Emergency Use Authorization included) does not mean a vaccine or pharmaceutical is safe. Prescriptiondrugs.procon.org indexes 35 FDA-approved drugs pulled from the market after 1970 due to safety concerns. An NPR article published May 2017 reports one-third of drugs approved between 2001 and 2010 had “major safety issues years after the medications were made widely available to patients.” If an EUA feels safe to you, that’s your prerogative.
2. According to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently no licensed mRNA vaccines in the United States. This technology, while not new in concept, is new to the marketplace, and the long-term effects of the COVID vaccines have not been able to be observed yet. If injecting small children and young adults (who have a minuscule risk of death from COVID exposure) with an understudied substance seems safe to you, that’s your prerogative.
3. These under-researched vaccines are being injected into children as young as 6 months without any real (as opposed to theoretical) understanding of the potential long-term effects. On March 16, Moderna announced that “the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, of mRNA-1273 … in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years.” On March 31, Pfizer-BioNTech announced in a press release: “Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 seamless study to further evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age.” If that seems ethical to you, that’s your prerogative.
4. The federally managed VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) contains the reports of more than a thousand deaths and tens of thousands of injuries that have been recorded in association with the COVID vaccine (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-covid-vaccine-injury-reports-increase). Polk and McFall claim “not a single death has been reported (from the vaccine).” I know people who have personally been adversely affected, and I know many medical professionals, including physicians, who refuse to receive the vaccine for ethical and safety concerns.
It’s through this kind of open dialogue that we can discern the truth, and I appreciate the well-articulated response. Perhaps the readers will find it compelling.
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
