Too many Oregonians, and too many Americans, do not want to think about their responsibility as citizens. It seems that the people we elected to make decisions for us argue and criticize, but get nothing done. But, when the people we elected finally make a decision after much arguing, 40% to 45% of us disagree with it.

The citizens of Oregon don’t all agree with each other, the citizens of the United States don’t agree with each other. People in Wallowa County are not in agreement, and sometimes people in families disagree with each other. Is it strange that our decision-makers fail to reach decisions that we all agree with?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.