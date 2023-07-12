Too many Oregonians, and too many Americans, do not want to think about their responsibility as citizens. It seems that the people we elected to make decisions for us argue and criticize, but get nothing done. But, when the people we elected finally make a decision after much arguing, 40% to 45% of us disagree with it.
The citizens of Oregon don’t all agree with each other, the citizens of the United States don’t agree with each other. People in Wallowa County are not in agreement, and sometimes people in families disagree with each other. Is it strange that our decision-makers fail to reach decisions that we all agree with?
Who elected these guys, anyway?
Most of us don’t want to be decision-makers. We don’t want the responsibility, and we don’t want anyone to get mad at us. Most of all, we don’t want to think that hard about what is best for everyone in our country, state, or county. We all think we could do better, we think we have better ideas, and a better understanding of what is needed than those *&^%$# (politicians). The trouble is, we citizens who elect our representatives (politicians), do not talk to each other. We only discuss important matters with those people with whom we assume we agree. We become uncomfortable when someone has a different idea from our own. And we don’t hear other ways to think about Oregon, the United States or Wallowa County.
There is a solution, a two-part solution, but it involves some changes in our behavior. It takes learning new ways to talk to each other, and it takes practice in effective listening behavior. Obviously, these skills do not come naturally, or there would be no need. Oh, to be taught how to discuss the important things naturally without trying to change someone else’s way of thinking. Imagine learning how to listen without planning how to argue another point. Imagine learning how to ask questions to ensure understanding.
Suppose we citizens had a group discussion about our hopes for our country. Suppose everyone gave their ideas for the kind of country they wanted and everyone listened carefully to all of the ideas, then asked clarifying questions to be sure they understood each other. Even if that were possible, there would not be a consensus, but everyone would be a lot smarter.
