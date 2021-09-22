Thank you, Jeff and Stephen, for your recent letters to the editor.
I share your feelings. We are in this pandemic together. We will defeat this pandemic together only if we treat each other with thoughtfulness, respect and genuine concern for each other’s well-being. We are free to do this. We have the right and the responsibility to do this.
To be healthy is a noble goal. It is a gift to ourselves and also to our family and our friends.
Gail M. Swart
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.