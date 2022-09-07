Everyone knows that it is the right and the duty of American citizens to vote for their choices to represent us in all aspects of government whether it be city, county, state or national. It is the way we choose the kind of city, county, state or national governments that affect our lives. We know how important it is to vote, but we also need to know and have a relationship with the individuals we vote to represent us.

We need to know the persons we vote for. We ought to know what their values are, what they have done in the past and the goals they want to achieve for us if they are elected. They should know us and our expectations of our representatives. And it takes our effort to make this happen.

