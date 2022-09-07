Everyone knows that it is the right and the duty of American citizens to vote for their choices to represent us in all aspects of government whether it be city, county, state or national. It is the way we choose the kind of city, county, state or national governments that affect our lives. We know how important it is to vote, but we also need to know and have a relationship with the individuals we vote to represent us.
We need to know the persons we vote for. We ought to know what their values are, what they have done in the past and the goals they want to achieve for us if they are elected. They should know us and our expectations of our representatives. And it takes our effort to make this happen.
For instance, Joe Yetter is a candidate for U.S. representative and he is expected to be here in the county on Sunday, Sept. 11. Our district, which he will represent if elected, includes about half of Oregon and he is spending all of his time now getting around the district to meet the voters. His opponent was here recently and also met with some voters.
I believe it is our responsibility to get to know and to decide which of these candidates will better represent us. I want to vote for the person whose values and goals and abilities will serve the people in Oregon’s Congressional District 2. I hope you do, too.
I hope you will meet Joe Yetter next Sunday at the Enterprise City Park at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy dessert with Joe. For more information, you can call me at 541-432-3252 or email me at evelynswart@gmail.com.
