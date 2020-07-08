It seems that President Trump is trying to “pass the buck” by saying that he was not briefed about Putin’s bounty for killing American troops.
As a veteran of the Korean War, I wonder where the buck is supposed to stop?Ask President Truman.
Clem Falbo
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.