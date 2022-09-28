I am a 42-year-old disabled Marine combat veteran who recently moved to the area, happy to leave the Portland area where a Trump sticker would get your car vandalized.

I moved here two years ago and saw how tolerant the conservative area is. People were not afraid to put Biden signs in their yards or a Black Lives Matter billboard on the freeway. Yet, the town was covered by Trump signs, billboards and banners on businesses. I found that interesting since presidential candidates labeled the Trump supporters as extremists and the left as saviors of democracy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.