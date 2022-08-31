I admit I enjoy concerts and loud music. But the noise level at the Back Country Bash seems a bit excessive. I live over a mile from the rodeo grounds and can clearly hear the bass pounding at my home. Friends who live near the venue complain about windows rattling and noise until 11 p.m. and later.

Joseph has a noise ordinance. Why is it not being followed? The following is taken from the list of ordinances listed by the city:

