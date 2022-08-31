I admit I enjoy concerts and loud music. But the noise level at the Back Country Bash seems a bit excessive. I live over a mile from the rodeo grounds and can clearly hear the bass pounding at my home. Friends who live near the venue complain about windows rattling and noise until 11 p.m. and later.
Joseph has a noise ordinance. Why is it not being followed? The following is taken from the list of ordinances listed by the city:
(1) Residential Zone. No person may produce or permit to be produced, noise as described in policy, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
(2) Commercial Zone. No person may produce, or permit to be produced, noise, as described in policy, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Whether the rodeo grounds are considered commercial or not, it is surrounded by homes and apartments. My heart aches for the residents at the Alpine House Senior Living. They have to endure all the noise, traffic and crowds for a week during Chief Joseph Days. And within days, BCB starts. Do the organizers have any kind of consideration or empathy for them?
Perhaps move that event out to the fairgrounds. It would show respect for the seniors in our community. And no doubt, they would breathe a sigh of relief like many others who live nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.