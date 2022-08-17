I would like to respond to the recent article (Some object to politics at rodeo, Chieftain, Aug. 10, 2022) related to the announcing at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
I am Eastern Oregon born and raised. As a youth, I attended the local rodeos, worked on a ranch and even rode in a junior rodeo. I have lived in Wallowa County over 20 years, and even before my move, I would attend the rodeo with my sister and her family.
I too have been appalled at what comes out of the mouth of Jody Carper. Each year he gets worse, and this year went so far as to lead a chant of "let's go Brandon." We all know what that is code for. He is unapologetic and frankly gets an ego boost from the idea that he is "offending the liberals."
In spite of his narrative, he is not a patriot. He is a nationalist and he pushes division and hate. I would suggest that Mr. Jones quit minimizing this situation and take seriously the objections of people who believe Carper goes too far. He does. I am both a minister and a mental health therapist. Carper's attempts to fuel hate for his own benefit are neither Christian (he flaunts his so-called faith) nor healthy in these divided and hate-filled times.
A long-time rodeo fan, I have stopped going. I know I am not alone. I will not return until this is addressed meaningfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.