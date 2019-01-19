My name is Alona Yost. I am a freshman at Enterprise High School, and for my FCCLA S.T.A.R. project this year my partner, Elena Huwe and I decided to host a Parents' Night Out. It will take place in the Enterprise High School multi-purpose room on January 25th from 5:00-9:00 PM.
Parents can drop their kids off whenever during this time frame, free of charge. We will have games, snacks, and a movie to entertain the kids with while the parents run errands, clean their house, go on a date, etc.
If you have any questions, feel free to email me back at this address or call me at (541)-398-0051.
Sincerely,
Alona Yost
