To the Editor:
The media buzz around the COVID-19 (Corona) virus and the rush for face masks actually masks some facts that may affect your chances of avoiding this illness.
Ellen Morris Bishop, our editor/scientist, has it right in her piece modestly placed on page A16 of the March 4 edition of the Chieftain. She answers the question: “Should I wear a mask to prevent infection?”
Citing the Centers for Disease Control, she points out that you do not benefit from a face mask if you are well, unless you are a caregiver for a COVID-19 patient (You may not know whether you could be harboring the virus).
In short: a mask protects others from you; it does not protect you from others. The moral is, if you are going into an area where the virus might exist, practice the best hygiene (there is a common sense list in Bishop’s article), but don’t expect that you can wear a mask and avoid the virus better than any healthy person not wearing a mask. Take no chances just because you have a mask.
A false sense of security could bring you down. Didn’t wise King Solomon say, “Pride goeth before destruction”?
In the long run, those who practice an active lifestyle, staying fit and trim, are more likely to survive a virus attack.
Ed Pitts
Joseph
Pitts is a 36-year member emeritus of the American College of Sports Medicine.
