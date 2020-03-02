To the Editor:
I disagree with the “Voice of the Chieftain” when it asserts, in reference to the walkout over the cap-and-trade bill SB1530, that Oregon Senate Republicans have “reverted to the behavior of petulant 3-year-olds rather than responsible adults.” I disagree because children have the excuse that their brains have not fully developed. The walkouts have no excuse.
Contrary to state Sen. Kim Thatcher’s claim that “boycotting is representing the best interests of Oregonians,” this walkout represents an abdication of responsibility and a subversion of democracy. You don’t see national Senate Democrats walking out of Washington, D.C. because they lack a majority. By walking out on SB 1530, Oregon’s Republican senators are saying, “When Republicans have a majority, Republicans have a majority. When Democrats have a majority, Republicans have a majority, because we’re going to exercise veto power by walking out on you.”
Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., is upset that Democrats “denied every amendment” that Republicans presented. But did the proposed amendments get a fair hearing? Republicans are unhappy because the Senate majority chose not to refer the measure to voters. Doesn’t an initiative process exist that gives voters the opportunity to modify or discard SB1530 if it proves to be wrong-headed?
Thatcher calls SB1530 a “steamroller.” I’m sure that SB1530 is flawed. But at least it is an attempt to address the real steamroller facing us today — climate change. Oregon’s Senate Republicans can represent the best interests of Oregonians by fairly participating in the democratic process.
In a game of football, these walkouts by both Republican senators and representatives are like a horse-collar tackle. In baseball, it’s throwing a beanball at the batter’s head. Every child knows what you call this kind of behavior. It’s called cheating.
Rick Bombaci
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.