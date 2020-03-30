Dear Citizens of Wallowa County,
It has recently been brought to my attention that there has been some confusion or misinformation presented as to the reasons Sheriff Steve Rogers travelled to Harney County Oregon in January of 2016. I would like to help clear up any questions on the topic.
Sheriff Rogers travelled to Harney County to assist the sheriff of Harney County on several occasions in dealing with a critical incident in that community.
Each sheriff in the state of Oregon is a member of the Oregon Sheriffs Association. The sheriffs association is a wonderful asset for the citizens of this state, in which our sheriffs work together to assist each other in providing the best services possible to our citizens in times of crisis.
Following the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, Sheriff Rogers was one of the Oregon sheriffs who traveled to Harney County to assist me in responding to that incident within our community.
As a new sheriff facing a large scale incident in my community, guidance and assistance from seasoned sheriffs like Sheriff Rogers helped tremendously in attempting to find the best solutions possible, providing day to day services while my own agency was drastically undermanned, as well as meeting with other government agencies, and at times, meeting with leadership involved with the armed take over of the refuge to assist me in negotiations.
In every instance, Sheriff Rogers was of great assistance to me. His help, guidance, and mentorship helped me through what at the time seemed like an insurmountable task.
In my eyes, Sheriff Rogers has shown himself to possess all of the qualities to face down any critical incident in a community, as well as a loyal and treasured friend.
Thank You,
Dave Ward
Harney County Sheriff retired
