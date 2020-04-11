To the editor:
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it's thinking of yourself less.”
― CS Lewis
What greater man than one who is selfless & has always been in his daily life as well as in his Personal pursuits! This is no less praise than an accurate description of our current watchman in charge of Wallowa County"s Sheriffs Dept. Steve Rogers is and always has been a stalwart protector of the people of Wallowa County.
Through his volunteer work, with the Wallowa County Search & Rescue or his tireless devotion to the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, Steve has given of himself like few others in this County. His latest contribution is with The Western States Sheriffs Association. Steve was elected to represent Oregon as a board member. He also will advance to chair in the upcoming 2022 session.
There are those who espouse their employment achievements to make another step on climbing the ladder of success or personal aggrandizement. Steve knows “There is no need to boast of your accomplishments and what you can do. A great man is known, he needs no introduction.” And, then there are those that promise to avenge others transgressions in an attempt to seek forgiveness of their own. These can wait their turn, for patients is a virtue!
Steve is for real & deserves another term. He has earned all our respect & gratitude for all he has sacrificed, for the people of Wallowa County. Please vote Steve Rogers for Wallowa County Sheriff!
Jennifer Ballard
Joseph, OR
