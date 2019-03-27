Wallowa County has seen its fair share of change. Our neighbors are getting up in age, there are more cars on the roads, many with distracted drivers on cell phones, and our economy is supported by multiple industries, including the natural resources, tourism, construction, and healthcare, to name a few.
While recognizing the rugged spirit of Wallowa County, the Joseph Branch Trail was conceived out of a desire to utilize the existing railway corridor by providing a gradually sloped pathway for exercise for all ages and abilities and to improve the design and safety of our community’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Wallowa County is one of the lowest ranked counties—33rd out of 36—in the percentage of adults who meet the Center for Disease Control recommendations for physical activity. This lack of activity is impacting our kids as well. The Oregon Health Authority reports that we had a 17 percent obesity rate among 6-9 year olds in 2012 (most recent data). That’s the highest in Oregon!
Supporting a culture of health in Wallowa County is the unifying vision of the volunteers behind the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium. Studies reveal that having accessible recreational opportunities play an important role in improving the mental and physical health of our communities. Our local physicians, 11 of whom wrote letters of support for the trail to the Wallowa County Planning Commission, have stated that ‘improving access to physical activity that is safe and outdoors would help improve physical and mental health resulting in prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.’ Physicians like Dr. Kenneth Rose & Dr. Emily Sheahan know that regular exercise is associated with reduced risk of all causes of death, as well as reducing the risk of many cancers and chronic diseases and obesity.
Building a trail close to our urban centers for safe and accessible recreation and to encourage active transportation between towns will help bolster the health of our residents – young and old alike. This trail will provide benefits similar to the OC & E Rail to Trail in Klamath Falls, a community that received the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation 2018 Culture of Health Award. This award recognizes communities that have placed a priority on health by creating powerful partnerships that will provide everyone, especially those facing the greatest barriers to good health, the opportunity to improve their lives. And keeping our kids healthy can allow them to thrive and inspire them to return home after college to raise the next generation of Wallowa County residents.
Over the past six years the JBTC has studied trails in our own state and nationwide to identify how to weave them into the community. With the support of Oregon State Parks and lessons learned from the over 23,500 miles of similar trails, we have developed methods proven to reduce impacts to trail neighbors, their land, and animals. And it’s a win-win situation as the railroad tracks will remain for current and future rail activity. Railroad infrastructure will be improved through the replacement of culverts during trail construction and improvement of fences by JBTC.
JBTC has been and will continue to be sincerely committed to working with our community to address concerns and support the desire for this trail. With the support of partners like Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Parks, and our community, we are confident we can find a way to say yes to access to outdoor exercise for all our citizens, especially children, seniors, and those with disabilities; and to improving the health and connectivity of our communities.
For more information or to become a member of the JBTC, visit www.JosephBranchTrail.org.
Signed: The Board of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.