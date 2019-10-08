It’s been a rather sudden change of weather and I guess that’s to be expected this time of year. A lot of people hate to see summer end but I welcome it. There are far too many things to do in summer and it can be exhausting. Fall brings a lot of good things with it such as really good napping weather.
I used to nap for about half an hour and then get up and go do something. Since I have gone pro, I have increased my time to about an hour. The biggest problem with fall is that flies invade the house and can be a serious problem to the dedicated napper. They buzz around and land on your face and walk around till you wake up and swat them. Being a professional and having a clear conscience I can usually get back to sleep but it is still annoying.
One thing that can make napping difficult is too much caffeine in the morning. I usually go downtown and have coffee with some of the leading citizens, many of whom share the same mental disorders as I do. By limiting myself to one cup of coffee and eating a big lunch I can usually drift off quickly. Kind of a mini-vacation.
Another good thing about fall is irrigation ceases and the grass quits growing so in my case that means whatever cattle I bought this spring get shipped and I don’t have to worry about them. I ride over to my neighbor Todd Nash’s field and gather a few that have strayed and, in most cases done well. I sent my gluten free, organic heifers to the sale and hit a home run. Made pretty good money in a bad market. Very unusual, probably a trick to cause me to expand and go big next year so they get all the profit back along with a loss on all the extra cattle I stupidly bought.
Due to the strained trade relations with China a lot of growers are eligible for aid from the government. I checked in with the USDA Farm Service Agency to see how big my check would be and was informed that corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs, damn near every commodity was going to get relief except beef. Beef tariffs dropped from 38% to 26.6% and then eventually to 9%. Meanwhile cars stay at 2.5%. Clearly something is unfair.
Cattlemen don’t have the necessary resources to pay off the necessary politicians. Let’s face it, lobbying and campaign contributions are basically bribes and unfortunately most ranchers are encumbered with debt, pride and honesty. They only represent about 1.5% of the vote so are not a minority to be catered to by senators. We have the best politicians money can buy. Too bad we don’t have more statesmen and fewer politicians.
