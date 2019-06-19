I am against the improvements to Wallowa Mt. Road that started this week. The speed limit is 35mph. Most vehicles are going around 55. The deer are getting killed and there is no law enforcement working the problem. I can imagine how much worse it will be after the road is smoothed out. A lot of the violators are tourists from out of state. I filled out my response last year to the survey but doubt anyone read it. Talk about a waste of tax payers money.
Gary Parraga
Joseph
