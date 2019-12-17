What is in a name? Much. “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.” Matthew 1:23 NKJV This name given to Jesus of Nazareth has great significance. He as a person is a gift to the human race from God almighty. God himself inhabited human flesh and became the Savior of all mankind.
The apostle Paul talks about this significance in his letter to the Philippians when he refers to Christ’s humility and sacrifice in taking on the appearance of a man. “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Philippians 2:5-11 (New King James Version)
In this Christmas season I want to encourage us all to remember to be thankful and give the Christ of Christmas the glory due his name. Take some time this year to give gifts of Love and Faith. Think about how to be kind and generous to others in the same way the Savior has been kind and generous to us. Make an effort to have the same mind or attitude as Jesus. In every way possible, make the attempt to be like Jesus, emulate his attitude, love, generosity, faith and kindness, causing His name which is above every name to be praised in all the earth. “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” Luke 2:14 (NKJV)
Have a very Merry and Blessed Christmas!
