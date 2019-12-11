Members of the Enterprise School Board and their Long Range Facilities Planning Committee make some choices about what improvements recommended in the TAP facilities assessment are needed, and which ones would just be nice to have at their Monday Dec. 9 evening meeting with TAP consultants the Wenaha Group. New roofs on all buildings, improved security, and asbestos abatement were at the top of their lists, along with improvements to the HVAC ducting and modernizing science classrooms.