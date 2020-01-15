In 2019, about 16,100 Chinook salmon made it across Lower Granite Dam — the uppermost of the four Lower Snake River dams. Their numbers were down almost 10% from the previous year, and 60% from the five-year average of 40,434. While 16,000 Chinook may seem like a lot, these fish disperse through the Clearwater, Salmon, Grande Ronde, Wallowa, Minam and other streams, with hundreds of miles remaining before they spawn.