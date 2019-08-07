In the Trail project article 7/31 edition, Ms Millar states one reason they decided to withdraw the appeal was “the decision of the commissioners to keep the record open until July 1 for the submission of new/clarifying evidence”. However when JBTC filed their Appeal, THEY requested that process. At the June 17th commission meeting Commissioners decided to grant this JBTC request. Proponents and opponents of the Trail could submit materials. Only opponents of the Trail made the effort to submit information. Trail proponents did not use the opportunity THEY asked for.
It’s hard to “disprove negative possibilities” that ranchers brought up because it is difficult to disprove facts. She states they are working on “grants” to hire an employee to “manage this project and get it where we want to go”. Do they plan to change the law regarding EFU Zones? Repeal the Supreme Court decision which affirmed the decision of the Planning Commission? Where do farmers in this county go to get grants and free attorneys to fight to keep our farms in business? Materials from the Ag sector note serious conflicts between the proposed Trail and the viability of working farms. Special interest groups have many sources of funds to fight your farming neighbors. Farmers spend their OWN time and money. People trying to make a living and keep farmland viable are being forced to defend their livelihood from those who want another place to recreate. Do you really want to burden farmers with more problems?
Rebecca Wolfe Wallowa, OR
