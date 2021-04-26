SALEM — Health care providers in Oregon may continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as long as they can ensure that patients or their caregivers are informed about the benefits and risks in their primary language.
The Oregon Health Authority issued that guidance over the weekend after a safety review. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on delivering the vaccine on Friday, April 23, saying the risk of blood clots is extremely small.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “generally safe and effective and that the resumption of its use is warranted once culturally and linguistically appropriate patient and provider educational materials in plain language that support informed decision-making are available.”
There are over 100,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine stored at vaccination sites in Oregon.
