The Oregon Supreme Court ruled late Monday that Gov. Kate Brown's executive orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic will stand statewide until the court hears arguments in the case following a Baker County judge's ruling earlier Monday that the orders were "null and void."
“Following swift action by the Oregon Supreme Court, my emergency orders to protect the health and safety of Oregonians will remain in effect statewide while the court hears arguments in this lawsuit," Brown said in a statement Monday night about the court's emergency ruling.
Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff had earlier in the day ruled Brown had exceeded her authority by restricting activities, including church services and businesses, for longer than the 28 days the governor is authorized under a state law.
