A column from Peter Weber and Karissa Niehoff (“Bad behavior by coaches, parents and fans must stop,” Sept. 21) cited a number of national statistics explaining the current shortage of high school sports officials.
The authors noted in the column said “55% of officials say verbal abuse from coaches, parents and fans is the No. 1 reason they quit” and that “46% (of sports officials) have felt unsafe or feared for their safety due to spectator, coach, administrator or player behavior.”
I began officiating basketball in 2008 and have had the privilege to work games all over the state, ranging from 6A Varsity contests all the way to down to second grade YMCA and intramural games. The current shortage of sports officials does not surprise me, for I have endured more than my share of verbal abuse and have even feared for my safety at times.
Thankfully, it’s different here in Wallowa County. It delights me to be able to say that the players, coaches, spectators and game administrators here are some of the friendliest and most understanding folks for whom I’ve had the pleasure to work. I commend you all for making this county a place that we can enjoy working, and I want to take a moment to share some of the special experiences I’ve had working contests for our schools here.
One wintry evening I got an urgent call from our game assigner asking if I could take a last-minute assignment in Enterprise. When I say last minute, I mean the game was almost past its scheduled tip-off time. My husband and I are two of the three officials who live in the upper valley, so it was up to us to take the games or they would have to be rescheduled — again.
Neither of us were at home at the time, but we wrangled up our uniforms and took our three young kids to their grandparent’s house before zooming over to Enterprise. It was my husband’s very first varsity contest, and there was no time to mentally prepare for the focused effort that good officiating requires.
When I arrived, I expected to meet a crowd of disgruntled fans and impatient coaches. Instead, we received a warm round of applause and expressions of gratitude. I’m sure we missed some calls that night, but the games were fun, and my heart was filled with appreciation for our community.
I can’t count the number of times players and coaches here have personally thanked me for working games. Last year, some players (with the encouragement of parents, I suspect) even put together goodie bags to give the officials working their last home games. I’ve had the opportunity to share with players about how I got into officiating, and I always mention that it really is the perfect job for college students.
I love making connections with the fans as well. At each of the three schools there are familiar faces that will always share a smile with me whether I get the calls 100% correct or not. Sometimes we do have to enforce the rules with a technical foul or ejection. It’s always unfortunate to have to penalize unsporting behavior, but around here those situations are the exception and not the rule.
A note for players — the best way to ensure the officials will “give you the call” is to be respectful, hustle, and look for ways to demonstrate exceptional sportsmanship. I have never once overturned a call because a player threw their hands in the air or scowled at me, and neither has any official I’ve ever met.
Coaches, it’s always refreshing when we hear you emphasizing good sportsmanship to your players. Good bench decorum allows us to focus all our mental energy into proper positioning and getting calls right, which helps the whole game go smoothly.
Parents, please remember that we aren’t trying to derail your child’s athletic aspirations or rob them of a state tournament bid. Many of us were players once too, and we do this to give back to the sport we loved so much when we were your child’s age. Encouraging your kids to take ownership for their own part in the contest will help them be more resilient and empowered. The referees are part of the game and blaming them for a loss only undermines the spirit of the game.
I’m excited for another basketball season, and hope you are too. With the shortage of officials impacting our area as much as any, I encourage anyone who may be interested to reach out to our commissioner, Dave Comfort, at 541-910-3754, or by email ballsandstrikes@gmail.com. There are resources available for training and procuring uniforms, and we’re always happy to add another member to our ranks.
This season, whether you’re a coach, player, or spectator, remember the wise words of Phil Jackson: “Not only is there more to life than basketball, there’s a lot more to basketball than basketball.”
Rebecca Patton lives in Enterprise. She has been officiating basketball for more than a decade.
