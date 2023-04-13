Nobody alive in Oregon today had any say in which state their county was placed. That decision was made 164 years ago in a very different time and culture when there were less than 50,000 people in the entire state.

Things have changed greatly since then.

Matt McCaw of Powell Butte is a spokesman for the Greater Idaho movement. Grant Darrow of Cove ... 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.