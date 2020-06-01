To our friends and neighbors who enjoy the trail on the terminal and east moraines of Wallowa Lake:
Our family roots in Wallowa County date to before World War II. We love this county, its people, its wildlife, and its land, including the moraines. About seven-tenths of a mile of an informal access trail runs through our property at the junction of the terminal and the east moraine.
We are delighted to share the trail and the stunning views with others. We want this to continue, so we have worked with the Wallowa Land Trust to conserve the land to protect its beauty and wildlife.
Unfortunately, human access is affecting the wildlife. Foxes have multiple dens on the east moraine. One was violated in late winter, and another, which had combined families with nine fox kits, was recently abandoned after a series of human and canine encounters. In one, we observed a dog chasing and rolling the male fox from the rim of the moraine down to the highway.
Additionally, mule deer drop fawns here in the spring, yet we have watched dogs chasing deer when fawns are new and need protection.
We have also observed the interactions of dogs with other dogs and people on the moraine. Certainly most are fine, but a few are problematic for other dogs, owners, children, and wildlife.
Recently we put up signs requiring that dogs are to be on leash at all times. Many trail users choose to respect this, but a significant minority do not.
The trail, which many hikers access up a steep hill just east of Highway 82 across from Iwetemlaykin, is on private property and conserved land, but conserved land does not convey unlimited access. It remains a privilege, not a right, to pass through our land.
Our request for leash control is similar to the regulations in place for the City of Joseph, Wallowa Lake State Park, Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, and the north Wallowa Lake beach/marine access.
As private landowners who care deeply for the moraines and wildlife, we see three options:
1. Allow trail usage with dogs on leash.
2. Allow people but close the trail to dogs.
3. Close the trail completely.
We vastly prefer the first option so that we can keep the trail open and safe. But users who do not leash their dogs are considered trespassing and will be asked to leave.
Their disregard not only puts the safety of people and animals at risk, but also jeopardizes continued trail access for everyone.
Therefore, we are publicly and respectfully asking users to comply with the leash requirement for all dogs at all times.
Our hope is that all who walk this land--humans, dogs, and wildlife--will enjoy its wonders and will continue to do so for at least the next 100 generations.
Ham Family
