Our county has suffered through some pretty serious natural disasters during the past several months and those near catastrophes showed that while challenges will arrive from time to time, the area is filled with people who care and who are willing to help others.
The August hailstorm, along with forest fires that erupted recently, created a set of problems that will linger into the future. The hailstorm in particular created a set of extraordinary challenges where our strength as a county and as a community faced unprecedented stress.
The fallout from the hailstorm was monumental and the good news is that work is already underway in many places in Wallowa to rebuild.
Another piece of good news was the action of federal and state and local officials to help find ways to allow the local population to find ways to rebuild, to offer pathways to assistance and try to make those impacted the most whole again.
None of that success, though, was preordained. The entire sequence of events could have gone another way and the chief reason it did not was because people decided to help other people. The convictions of many led them to help out without any second thoughts, without a notion of repayment or even thanks. In a sense the destruction wrought by the hailstorm created a new kind of battleground where people ran to help, rather than run away.
The county and its residents faced an array of formidable problems that seemed, at least initially, as overwhelming. Yet the reaction of so many to turn tragedy into recovery should stand as a guidepost to what a united community can do when times are tough. The key word is “united.” The county, the state, the region and the nation face many challenges, some of them seemingly impossible to solve. Yet this county showed what can happen when a group of determined people band together to help.
There are surely many problems across the county that need attention, demand a solution. Yet we should all take stock of the past few months and remember that we as residents, as citizens, managed to come together and make a difference and to help our communities get back on track after Mother Nature delivered her worst.
