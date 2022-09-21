Our county has suffered through some pretty serious natural disasters during the past several months and those near catastrophes showed that while challenges will arrive from time to time, the area is filled with people who care and who are willing to help others.

The August hailstorm, along with forest fires that erupted recently, created a set of problems that will linger into the future. The hailstorm in particular created a set of extraordinary challenges where our strength as a county and as a community faced unprecedented stress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.